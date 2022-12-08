Jordan, Iraq, Egypt discuss ways to boost cooperation, coordination

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (C), Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (L) and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attend a joint press conference in Amman, Jordan, Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt and Iraq held a meeting Wednesday in the Jordanian capital to discuss ways to boost the trilateral cooperation.

During their meeting in Amman, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry looked into ways to enhance cooperation and increase coordination mechanisms in the political, economic, commercial, industrial, security and other fields, according to a joint statement issued by Jordan's Foreign Ministry.

Safadi and Shoukry reaffirmed the full solidarity of Jordan and Egypt with Iraq and supporting its security, stability and sovereignty as a pillar of the security and stability of the region, and extended congratulations to Iraq on the success of the political process.

The ministers also discussed the Palestinian issue and stressed the need for continued efforts, coordination and consultation in their efforts to resolve regional crises and serve Arab interests in order to achieve the region's security and stability.

The ministers agreed to hold further meetings in preparation for the Egypt-hosted trilateral cooperation mechanism summit next year.

