China, some South Pacific countries hold dialogue on law enforcement, police cooperation

Xinhua) 08:34, November 23, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and some South Pacific countries on Tuesday held their first minister-level dialogue on law enforcement and police cooperation via video.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Secretariat and Minister of Public Security, co-chaired the dialogue with Anthony Veke, minister of police, national security and correctional services of the Solomon Islands.

Wang first extended his condolences to the Solomon Islands over the earthquake.

Wang expressed the hope that through the minister-level dialogue mechanism, China and some South Pacific countries can establish a more friendly cooperative relationship, form a more efficient mode of cooperation, and enhance professional law enforcement capacity.

China stands ready to work with other parties to jointly foster this mechanism to create a security environment for the prosperity, stability and development of all countries in the region, said Wang.

The heads of the police departments of Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tonga and Papua New Guinea attended the dialogue and made statements.

