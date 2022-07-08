Welsh official, business leader call for deeper cooperation with China

Xinhua) 09:39, July 08, 2022

LONDON, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Welsh government attaches great importance to relations with China and Wales is open to investment from China, said Welsh Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething on Wednesday.

While meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang, Gething said Wales has outstanding advantages in diverse fields including agriculture, high value-added manufacturing, life sciences and renewable energy. Wales hopes to further explore the Chinese market and looks forward to becoming a constructive partner of China, he said.

The minister expressed hope that the two sides will continue to deepen cooperation in other areas such as education, culture, tourism and sports.

Zheng spoke highly of the Welsh government's commitment to developing relations with China, saying China is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Wales to match their respective advantages and work for mutual benefits.

The ambassador encouraged the business communities from both sides to strengthen dialogue and communication and explore more opportunities for investment and cooperation.

During another meeting on Wednesday, Chambers Wales President Paul Slevin said China has made world-acknowledged achievements in economic and social development, which has provided important opportunities for Welsh enterprises to expand cooperation with China.

The Chambers Wales is willing to support more local enterprises to establish partnerships with Chinese enterprises and actively expand mutually beneficial cooperation, Slevin said.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)