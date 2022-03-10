Commentary: China -- a staunch advocate of peace, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:40, March 10, 2022

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- In a rapidly-changing world riddled with various risks and threats, China has always been a firm defender of peace and cooperation.

In the year of 2022, the world is set to rise to such challenges as profound transformations rarely seen in a century, recurring waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a more complex and volatile international situation complicated by the Ukraine crisis.

Against such headwinds, China remains a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a guardian of the international order, standing in solidarity with the rest of the world toward a bright future.

In a period of turbulence and transformation worldwide, China has always served as the bulwark of preserving stability and a force of positive energy, formed its own position and policy based on the merits of the matter itself and stood on the side of fairness and justice, offering Chinese solutions to various global hot issues and thorny problems and demonstrating its sense of responsibility as a major country in the world.

The world, however, should stay vigilant to the fact that a certain country, deeply entrenched in hegemonic paranoia and the Cold War mentality, is bent on creating division and confrontation, and has thus brought more uncertainty to the turbulent world.

Firmly opposed to hegemonism and bloc politics, China sticks to the path of peaceful development and has always been speaking up for developing countries. China has contributed more peacekeepers than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council and is the second largest funding contributor to UN peacekeeping operations, earning global recognition and respect.

As the pandemic has severely hampered global development, resulting in such problems as a weak global recovery, eroded poverty reduction gains and a widening North-South gap, China endeavors to be a powerhouse for global development.

From the Boao Forum for Asia to the World Economic Forum, from the China International Fair for Trade in Services to the China International Import Expo, China has opened ever wider to the world and shared its development dividends with other countries.

China has also been a staunch supporter of economic globalization and the multilateral trading system, which is exemplified by its role in facilitating the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and its applications for joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

Working together with the rest of the international community, China is endeavoring to make the Belt and Road a "belt of development" to the benefit of the world and a "road to happiness" for people of all countries.

As another global public good provided by China, the Global Development Initiative has drawn up a road map for narrowing the North-South gap and addressing development imbalance, and has thereby given a boost to fulfilling the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Meanwhile, China is playing a pioneering role in improving global governance.

China has been championing true multilateralism, safeguarding the UN-centered international system and working to make the global governance system fairer and equitable.

Pushing for the continuous development of the BRICS mechanism and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China believes that the global governance system should be more balanced in reflecting the interests and wishes of the majority of countries in the world.

In the face of pressing global challenges, only by strengthening solidarity and cooperation can mankind enjoy a better future. China has presented to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics, which has shed a light on the path for humanity to jointly forge ahead into the future.

From fighting the pandemic to tackling climate change, from combatting terrorism to safeguarding cybersecurity, China and the rest of the world have worked together to overcome difficulties, opening a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Holding high the banner of peace, development and win-win cooperation, China will continue to promote the building of a new type of international relations and work together with all progressive forces in the world for common development and a shared future.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)