U.S. state of Georgia holds runoff election for Senate seat

Xinhua) 10:14, December 07, 2022

The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A Georgia election official told CNN on Tuesday that it is "a very tight race" and that the winner might not be known on election night.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. state of Georgia held a Senate runoff election on Tuesday.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is squaring off against his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote in this year's midterm elections last month, triggering a second round of voting in the state.

Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate after the midterms but are seeking to expand their majority.

Republicans flipped the House of Representatives in the elections and have vowed more scrutiny of the White House and the Democratic Party's agenda.

The divided Congress will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

