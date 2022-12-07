PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of workers: U.S. media

Xinhua) 09:43, December 07, 2022

The screenshot taken from the website of The Wall Street Journal on Dec. 6, 2022 shows the title of its latest report about the ongoing layoff by PepsiCo. (Xinhua)

The layoffs are meant to simplify the organization so the company can operate more efficiently.

NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs at its North American snacks and beverage divisions, reported The Wall Street Journal on Monday, making it the latest large employer in the United States to scale back its white-collar workforce.

It's also a sign that big layoffs have extended beyond the tech and media sectors as companies brace for a tighter economic environment, said the report.

Some of the country's largest employers, including Walmart, Amazon and Facebook, have recently slashed thousands of white-collar jobs. That's on top of heavy job reductions in the media world, including CNN and Gannett newspapers.

The PepsiCo cuts will occur within its beverage business based in Purchase, New York, as well as its snacks and packaged food business, headquartered both in Chicago and Plano, Texas, the report said.

A memo to staff explained that the layoffs were meant "to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently," it added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)