Tunisian health minister lauds Chinese medical team for service

Xinhua) 10:13, December 06, 2022

Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet (4th R, front row) poses for a group photo with members of Chinese medical team in Tunis, Tunisia, on Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

TUNIS, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet met with the 26th batch of the Chinese medical team in Tunisia on Monday, applauding its exceptional service in the North African country.

At the ceremony to commend the outgoing medical team, Mrabet said all members of the Chinese team held fast to their posts during the COVID-19 pandemic and made great contributions to the health of Tunisians.

China has sent more than 1,100 health workers to Tunisia over nearly 50 years, the minister said, noting the outstanding performances of the Chinese medical staff embody the essence of the China-Tunisia medical cooperation.

Xu Chuyang, head of the Chinese medical team, said the team members, always upholding the belief that doctors have no borders and life comes first, have spent no effort to treat every patient.

Tunisian Health Minister Ali Mrabet (R) poses for a photo with Xu Chuyang (C), head of the Chinese medical team, in Tunis, Tunisia, on Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

Over the past 12 months, the Chinese medical team has provided medical services for more than 100,000 people in Tunisia, said Xu.

He added that Chinese doctors also shared with local doctors their experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, treated COVID-19 patients, and donated 210 boxes of medical supplies.

Furthermore, the Chinese medical team has conducted 12 sessions of free medical consultations in local communities, schools, and welfare homes, bringing their services to a wider population in Tunisia, Xu added.

The 26th batch of the Chinese medical team arrived in Tunisia in December 2021 and has been based in four cities in the country.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)