Artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread enters UNESCO cultural heritage list
This file photo taken on May 11, 2019 shows a staff member making baguettes during the 24th bread festival in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread was officially inscribed on the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday.
French baguettes are seen at a bakery shop in Paris, France, Nov. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This file photo taken on May 11, 2019 shows baguettes on display during the 24th bread festival in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
