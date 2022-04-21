Chinese Language Day celebrated in UNESCO

Xinhua) 08:32, April 21, 2022

PARIS, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The Permanent Delegation of China to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO held events on Wednesday at the headquarters of UNESCO to celebrate the 2022 United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day.

In his speech, the president of the 41st UNESCO General Conference Santiago Mourao said that Chinese is the most ancient script still in use.

"When we celebrate the Chinese language, we also celebrate its contribution to cultural diversity, to intercultural dialogue, to lasting peace," he added.

Tamara Siamashvili, chairperson of the Executive Board of UNESCO, said that Chinese is not only "one of the six official languages of the United Nations, but also a contributor to "the world culture."

Representatives from some 80 permanent delegations to UNESCO and the Chinese staff of UNESCO participated in the celebration co-organized with China Media Group.

Since 2010, the United Nations has marked Chinese Language Day on April 20 over the language's contribution to the world while encouraging more people to learn it.

