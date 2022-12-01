Russian DM stresses development of strategic nuclear forces

MOSCOW, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Russia will "pay special attention" to the construction of major facilities in 2023 for the country's strategic nuclear forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Currently, the construction of infrastructural facilities is underway in five formations of the Russian Strategic Missile Force in order to deploy new missile systems, Shoigu said at a meeting with the country's senior defense officials.

Work continues on the creation of a multi-service test site for the Space Force in the Krasnoyarsk region in eastern Siberia, he added.

"It is necessary to ensure the commissioning of infrastructural facilities simultaneously with the supply of modern weapons and military equipment to the troops," the defense chief said.

