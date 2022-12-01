Home>>
Canada should stop smearing China, misleading public: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:51, December 01, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Canadian side should immediately stop smearing China and misleading the public, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to alleged interference by China in Canadian federal election.
Zhao said China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs, and is against any country's interference in other countries' internal affairs.
The allegation by the Canadian side is "completely groundless," Zhao added.
