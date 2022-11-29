China rebukes Canada for ideologically-biased diplomatic strategy

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday expressed serious concern about and firm opposition to Canada's Asia-Pacific region diplomatic strategy designed to "mitigate risks posed by China," saying it is dominated by ideological bias.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the strategy. He said that the content on China in the strategy hypes up the so-called "China threat" and makes unwarranted accusations against China.

"The Chinese side is gravely concerned and strongly opposes this, and we have made solemn demarches to the Canadian side," Zhao said.

Zhao said that China has all along been committed to peaceful development and advocated openness and inclusiveness. China has been a defender of world peace, a contributor to global development and an upholder of international order.

China's development creates opportunities for the world and strengthens the force for world peace. No matter what level of development China achieves, it will never seek hegemony or expansion.

"Who is safeguarding world peace and promoting common development and who is fanning up the Cold War mentality and hyping up bloc confrontation? The international community knows all too well," said Zhao.

The principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs is a "golden rule" governing state-to-state exchanges. Affairs related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are purely China's internal affairs, which allow no finger-pointing from external forces, he said.

The Chinese side will not waver in its resolve to safeguard the nation's sovereignty, security and development interests, he added.

"The Canadian side has said on many occasions that it attaches importance to its relations with China and would like to improve and grow the relations with eyes set on the future. The Canadian side needs to honor its words, show sincerity and goodwill, seek common ground while reserving differences, adopt reasonable and practical policies towards China, and deliver its commitments with concrete efforts," Zhao said.

