China opposes Canada's disruptions of business cooperation
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Canada's disruptions of regular business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies on the pretext of national security, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.
The remarks came in response to a media inquiry regarding Canada's recent request for three Chinese companies to withdraw their investment in Canadian mineral firms.
The Canadian side should take China's concerns seriously, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a fair, just, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for investors from China and other countries, said the MOC spokesperson in a statement.
China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, said the statement.
Chinese enterprise investment in Canada's mineral sector is a business activity based on market economy principles and the development needs of enterprises, said the statement.
By generalizing the concept of national security, the Canadian side has artificially set up barriers and violated market rules, harming the commercial interests of relevant Chinese and Canadian companies and weakening global investors' confidence in Canada's investment environment. Canada's stance has undermined its industrial development and the stability of the global mineral supply chain, said the statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Canadian FMs vow to bring bilateral relations "back on track"
- Chinese military spokesperson responds to provocations of Australian, Canadian military aircraft
- Canada urged to be 'prudent, pragmatic'
- China will not yield to external pressure on its rule of law; court evidence on Spavor and Kovrig solid: Chinese Embassy in Canada
- Canadian businessman jailed for 11 years for spying in verdict showing China’s resolve to safeguard judicial integrity
- China hopes Canada will earnestly protect indigenous people's rights
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.