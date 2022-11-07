China opposes Canada's disruptions of business cooperation

Xinhua) 08:18, November 07, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Canada's disruptions of regular business cooperation between Chinese and Canadian companies on the pretext of national security, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.

The remarks came in response to a media inquiry regarding Canada's recent request for three Chinese companies to withdraw their investment in Canadian mineral firms.

The Canadian side should take China's concerns seriously, stop politicizing economic and trade issues, and create a fair, just, transparent, and non-discriminatory business environment for investors from China and other countries, said the MOC spokesperson in a statement.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, said the statement.

Chinese enterprise investment in Canada's mineral sector is a business activity based on market economy principles and the development needs of enterprises, said the statement.

By generalizing the concept of national security, the Canadian side has artificially set up barriers and violated market rules, harming the commercial interests of relevant Chinese and Canadian companies and weakening global investors' confidence in Canada's investment environment. Canada's stance has undermined its industrial development and the stability of the global mineral supply chain, said the statement.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)