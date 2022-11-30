Home>>
Xi's speech to be published
(Xinhua) 17:03, November 30, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the second full assembly of the seventh plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, will be published on Thursday.
The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 23rd issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
