South China's Guangzhou to host int'l finance forum
This aerial photo taken on June 16, 2022 shows a section of the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone in Nansha New District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The 19th International Finance Forum (IFF) Annual Meeting will be held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, from Dec. 2 to 4, organizers said Monday.
The meeting, which will be held online, will center around the theme "The Ever-Changing World: Reshaping Our Shared Future." Topics such as global economic outlook, debt risks and prevention, climate investment and carbon pricing, the Belt and Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will be covered in the meeting.
Leaders from international organizations including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, executives of leading global financial institutions and enterprises, and scholars will take part in the event.
During the three-day conference, the IFF will release the Global Finance and Development Report, its annual report on the global economy and China's economic outlook for 2023. It will also announce winners of its Green Finance Award which honors financial institutions and enterprises for their efforts in mitigating climate change.
This year's meeting is co-organized by the IFF and the municipal government of Guangzhou. Founded in Beijing in 2003, the IFF is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental international organization, which is a long-standing, high-level platform for dialogue and communication and multilateral cooperation.
