China's Guangzhou cuts community transmission of COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:38, April 27, 2022

GUANGZHOU, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese megacity of Guangzhou Tuesday announced that it has cut off COVID-19 transmission chains in communities, as no new community infections have been reported for 11 consecutive days.

Guangzhou has reported 273 infections during the latest resurgence of COVID-19 since April 8, said the city's health commission. Over 80 million nucleic acid tests have been conducted during the period.

New infections have been declining since April 14, and all newly-added infections have been reported in quarantine sites or areas under closed-off management since April 16.

Medical services were guaranteed in the areas under closed-off management, as 6,066 patients with critical or special conditions were transferred for treatment, and 241 infants were also delivered, official figures showed.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)