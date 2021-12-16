Guangzhou, Shenzhen metros launch interconnected app payment

Xinhua) 16:34, December 16, 2021

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- South China's metropolises of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, both located in Guangdong Province, have enabled metro passengers to use the same smartphone app to pay for rides in both cities since Thursday.

Many Chinese cities have adopted apps containing QR codes for the payment of metro tickets, which are usually not able to be used interchangeably among different cities.

Now passengers from Guangzhou and Shenzhen can pay for their ride on the other city's metro by switching to a different page in their payment app.

Both cities' metro scale and passenger volume rank among the largest in China, with frequent inter-city travel.

The metro system in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province, has already launched interconnected mobile payment with that of other Chinese cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing.

