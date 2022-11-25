Made-in-China products shine on World Cup stage

People's Daily Online) 14:27, November 25, 2022

Editor's Note:

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20, 2022. As well as cheering on their favorite players at frenetic matches, football fans can also feel the strong presence of Chinese elements during the World Cup, thanks to an array of Chinese-made products, ranging from stadiums to cultural derivatives. The World Cup has become a platform for showcasing Chinese manufacturing to the world.

Golden bowl-shaped venue built by Chinese company sets six world records

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the Lusail stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Lusail Stadium is the main venue of this year's FIFA World Cup. Able to hold 80,000 football fans, the stadium is the venue for 10 matches during the World Cup, including the final.

Chinese enterprises provided solutions, products and technologies that cover the whole industrial chain from the design to construction of the golden bowl-shaped venue. The venue has set six world records.

Chinese company constructs Stadium 974 using shipping containers

People take photos in front of the Stadium 974, a host venue for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Stadium 974 is the first demountable stadium in World Cup history. It was built from 974 shipping containers and can host 40,000 football fans.

The containers were provided by China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (CIMC), and the technology of high-vanadium airtight cables was used in the construction of the venue's steel structure, which was built by China Juli Group.

Chinese enterprises build over 10,000 container houses in "Fan Villages" for World Cup

Qatar is the smallest nation ever to host the World Cup. To solve the problem of accommodation shortages, Qatar built a few "Fan Village" made of container houses.

Fans attending the 2022 World Cup walk to their container-style rooms at a fan village in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (China News Service/Fu Tian)

More than 10,000 container houses were built by Chinese enterprises mainly from Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces.

Chinese-made buses serve at the World Cup

In 2020, Chinese vehicle manufacturers won the bid to build the buses for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Qatar imported about 1,500 buses from China, of which 888 are electric.

An e-bus produced by Yutong is seen during a departure ceremony of Yutong electric vehicles to Qatar in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

The buses have been specially designed and built to be able to run smoothly and efficiently in high temperatures and dusty conditions in Qatar during the World Cup.

60 percent of World Cup T-shirts and hats are made in China

In stores where officially licensed souvenirs are sold in Qatar, about 60 percent of souvenirs, including T-shirts, hats and bags, are made in China, and are very popular among customers.

Consumers select products related to the World Cup at the Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, east China’s Zhejiang Province on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo/Jinhua Daily)

From the flags for the top 32 teams to replicas of the World Cup trophy and throw pillows, Yiwu manufacturing accounts for almost 70 percent of the market share of all the items to be sold in Qatar.

Irrigation technology from Ningxia University supports World Cup

The irrigation and grass maintenance technology used at the World Cup is from China's Ningxia University.

The irrigation technology, which was independently developed by Ningxia University, can realize smart control of watering and deliver drops of water at the root of plants to achieve precise irrigation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)