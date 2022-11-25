Home>>
70% of Qatar World Cup peripheral products come from Yiwu
(People's Daily App) 13:48, November 25, 2022
The Qatar World Cup is in full swing and Chinese elements are everywhere.
Peripheral World Cup products ship all over the world out of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province.
From flags through ornaments to pillows of the 32 teams in Qatar, 70% of the market products are made in Yiwu.
(Produced by Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Richarlison doubles for Brazil, controversial penalty helps Ronaldo make history
- Commentary: Stop spoiling sporting achievements with duplicitous aims
- Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina in World Cup Group C
- Three Chinese boys make headlines after appearing at Qatar 2022 World Cup as FIFA flag bearers
- Time-lapse video of the construction of Lusail Stadium
- Netherlands beat Senegal in World Cup Group A
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.