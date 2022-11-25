70% of Qatar World Cup peripheral products come from Yiwu

The Qatar World Cup is in full swing and Chinese elements are everywhere.

Peripheral World Cup products ship all over the world out of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province.

From flags through ornaments to pillows of the 32 teams in Qatar, 70% of the market products are made in Yiwu.

