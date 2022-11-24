China's central bank conducts reverse repos to boost liquidity

Xinhua) 14:41, November 24, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Thursday conducted 8 billion yuan (about 1.12 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain liquidity in the banking system.

The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2 percent, according to the People's Bank of China.

The move aims to keep liquidity in the banking system reasonable and ample, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

