People’s Daily Online launches versions in Thai, Malay, and Greek

People's Daily Online) 10:41, November 24, 2022

People’s Daily Online launched new versions in Thai, Malay and Greek on Nov. 22, 2022, in an effort to continue expanding its coverage in different regions, gaining new readers, and increasing content reach.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China said China will strengthen international communications capabilities, make communications more effective, and strive to strengthen its voice in international affairs so it is commensurate with its composite national strength and international status. The report also stated that China will deepen exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations and better present Chinese culture to the world.

The launch of these three new versions is an important step by People’s Daily Online to strengthen its international communications capabilities. The three new versions will provide speakers of these languages with comprehensive information about China, and will further develop the international communications system of People’s Daily Online, which offers multi-language, multi-terminal and all-media news service that covers the world, and improve its multi-tiered and targeted global communications.

After the launch, People’s Daily Online is available in 15 foreign languages: English, French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, Kazakh (Cyrillic script), Thai, Malay, and Greek.

