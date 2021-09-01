People's Daily Online launches versions in Swahili, Italian, and Kazakh (Cyrillic script)
Beijing, Sept. 1 (People’s Daily Online)--People's Daily Online launches new versions in Swahili, Italian and Kazakh (Cyrillic script) on Sept. 1, 2021, in an effort to continue expanding its worldwide programming to target new regions, groups, and content categories.
The three new versions will provide speakers of these languages with information about China's politics, economy, society, culture, science, and education, among other subjects, and will also facilitate exchanges between Chinese people and people in these regions. The move further lays a foundation for People’s Daily Online to build a multi-language, multi-terminal, all-media, full-coverage, world-class news outlet that is global in scope.
The launch of the three new versions is an important step by People’s Daily Online to further bolster and improve its international communications capacity, which always strives to adopt communication methods targeting audiences from different regions, countries and groups, in this way better telling China’s stories, and presenting a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world.
After the launch, People's Daily Online will be available in 12 foreign languages: English, Japanese, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Korean, German, Portuguese, Swahili, Italian, and Kazakh (Cyrillic script).
