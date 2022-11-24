Despite dangerous pregnancy complications, abortions denied in U.S. states: AP

Xinhua) 08:58, November 24, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Pregnant women with dangerous medical conditions are showing up in U.S. hospitals and doctors' offices only to be denied the abortions that could help treat them, reported The Associated Press (AP).

"Some doctors in states with restrictive abortion laws say they've referred or suggested more patients go elsewhere than ever. Some women are facing harmful, potentially deadly delays," said the report on Sunday.

Doctors say they're forced to balance medical judgment with potential punishments, including prison time. Although even the strictest laws allow abortion to save a mother's life, a weighty question lingers: how close to death must the patient be?

"Experts say it's hard to pinpoint data on abortion denials when serious complications arise," the report said.

Some abortion opponents say doctors may be unnecessarily denying abortions in life-threatening situations out of fear, it added.

