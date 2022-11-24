Oil prices drop amid mixed U.S. inventory data
NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell noticeably on Wednesday as traders digested the newly released U.S. fuel inventory data.
The West Texas Intermediate for January delivery decreased 3.01 U.S. dollars, or 3.7 percent, to settle at 77.94 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery lost 2.95 dollars, or 3.3 percent, to close at 85.41 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
The above moves came after the U.S. fuel stockpiles data painted a mixed picture.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Wednesday that the nation's commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 3.7 million barrels during the week ending Nov. 18, while gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels.
Analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a fall of 800,000 barrels in crude supplies and a drop of 200,000 barrels in gasoline supplies.
Oil prices found some support after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed most policymakers favored slower tightening pace soon.
U.S. markets are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices
- Divisions, disruption dominate U.S. midterms: media
- U.S. consumer sentiment declines amid inflation jitters
- U.S. stocks rise amid positive sentiment
- The most expensive US midterm elections
- US must heed calls from Indonesia and not hijack G20 summit
- Total cost of US midterm elections to set new record
- New Omicron subvariants make up over 35 pct of U.S. COVID-19 cases
- U.S. crude oil inventories down: API
- China's crude oil output up 3 pct in Jan-Sept
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.