China's crude oil output up 3 pct in Jan-Sept

Xinhua) 10:26, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's crude oil output maintained steady expansion in the first nine months of the year, official data showed.

The output totaled 153.75 million tonnes from January to September, rising 3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In September alone, China's crude oil output amounted to 16.81 million tonnes, climbing 1.4 percent from a year ago and reversing the 0.2 percent decline in August.

Last month, China processed a total of 56.81 million tonnes of crude oil, up 1.9 percent year on year, the bureau said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)