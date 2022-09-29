Home>>
Major Chinese offshore oil platform completes floatover installation
(CGTN) 15:00, September 29, 2022
The central processing platform for the Kenli 6-1 oilfield in north China's Bohai Sea has completed its floatover installation on Tuesday, laying a solid foundation for increasing oil and gas production in China's largest crude oil production basin, the Bohai Oilfield. Kenli 6-1 is the first 100-million-tonne oilfield in the northern section of Laizhou Bay in the Bohai Sea. The central processing platform block is about 36.5 meters high, equal to a 13-story building. It covers an area equal to 11 basketball courts and weighs 15,500 tonnes, making it the heaviest in the Bohai Oilfield.
