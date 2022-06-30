Urgent: OPEC+ stays course on oil output boost in August

Xinhua) 21:17, June 30, 2022

VIENNA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said on Thursday that they would stick to a previously decided output boost in August, despite calls for bigger increases to rein in crude prices.

