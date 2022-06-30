Home>>
Urgent: OPEC+ stays course on oil output boost in August
(Xinhua) 21:17, June 30, 2022
VIENNA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said on Thursday that they would stick to a previously decided output boost in August, despite calls for bigger increases to rein in crude prices.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. crude oil inventories up: API
- U.S. crude supplies down, other petroleum data mixed
- Oil prices dip as demand concerns dominate
- U.S. crude supplies up, other petroleum data mixed
- U.S. crude oil inventories down: API
- China installs deepwater jacket for offshore oil development
- China's Daqing Oilfield output tops 10 million tonnes in Q1
- Oil prices drop amid demand concerns, optimism about Russia-Ukraine talks
- Experts on at what point oil prices can trigger U.S. recession
- At what point do oil prices trigger a U.S. recession?
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.