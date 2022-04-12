China's Daqing Oilfield output tops 10 million tonnes in Q1

HARBIN, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The oil and gas output of Daqing Oilfield Co., Ltd. stood at 10.61 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first quarter of 2022, the company said Tuesday.

Daqing Oilfield, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is one of the country's largest oil production bases. Last year, the company's oil and gas output reached 43.22 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Despite increasing difficulties in exploitation, the company is aiming to produce more than 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year to ensure China's energy security.

Discovered in 1959, the oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry system.

