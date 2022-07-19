China's Daqing Oilfield sees rising natural gas output

Xinhua) 09:03, July 19, 2022

HARBIN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, a subordinate of the China National Petroleum Corporation, produced over 2.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of this year, an increase of 406 million cubic meters over the same period last year, the company has said.

During the period, the oilfield sold more than 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas, an increase of 437 million cubic meters over the same period last year.

The oilfield, located in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is one of the country's largest oil production bases. Last year, its oil and gas output reached 43.22 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Discovered in 1959, it has made a significant contribution to building China's modern petroleum industry system.

