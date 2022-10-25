China to raise prices of gasoline, diesel
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Tuesday based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said Monday.
Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 185 yuan (about 25.97 U.S. dollars) and 175 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
Under the current pricing mechanism, if international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for 10 working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China will be adjusted accordingly.
The NDRC said that China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- alongside other oil processing companies, should maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.
Photos
Related Stories
- China suspends oil price adjustment
- Production of China's Daqing Oilfield tops 2.4 billion tonnes
- Feature: PetroChina's oil field project in Iraq turns wasteland into vibrant town
- Major Chinese offshore oil platform completes floatover installation
- Oil prices jump as U.S. inventories drop
- Oil prices jump as traders assess supply tightness
- U.S. crude supplies down, other petroleum data mixed
- China's Daqing Oilfield sees rising natural gas output
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.