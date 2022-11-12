Divisions, disruption dominate U.S. midterms: media
CAIRO, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- There is widespread concern about intensifying political divisions that risk politically-motivated violence in the United States, said an international affairs commentator on Thursday.
Incidents of harassment, attacks, and targeted campaigns against public officials have seen upticks amid the midterm climate, said Hannan Hussain in an analysis published on the website of Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news channel.
More deeply, this pattern of hostility toward the American system remains largely unattended under President Joe Biden, who wishes to explain it away as a simple threat to U.S. democracy, Hussain added.
The writer warned that prior memory of such frustration hitting a tipping point in the United States should alarm policymakers in the country because one cannot address political violence and polarization by giving both ample space in the mainstream.
