Zimbabwean president delivers speech in newly-built China-aided parliament building

Xinhua) 08:56, November 24, 2022

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers a speech at the new parliament building in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Nov. 23, 2022. Mnangagwa on Wednesday made a speech in the new parliament building that was constructed through a Chinese grant. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

HARARE, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday made a speech in the new parliament building that was constructed through a Chinese grant.

Although the newly built parliament building is still to be commissioned and officially handed over to the Zimbabwean government by China, Mnangagwa took the opportunity to set out the legislative agenda for the remaining few months before the nation holds general elections around mid-next year.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana clarified that the president's speech does not signify the official opening of the iconic building.

"Please note, this is not the official opening of the building. That will happen on a day to be announced in the future," Mangwana said.

In his address, Mnangagwa paid tribute to China for providing the funds and building the parliament building in Mt Hampden, about 25 km northwest of the capital Harare.

"This state-of-the-art and majestic, new parliament building here in Mt. Hampden, where we are gathered, is a testimony of the strategic and comprehensive partnership and excellent fraternal relations between Zimbabwe and China," Mnangagwa said in his address to the joint sitting of both the National Assembly and Senate.

Constructed and funded by China as a gift to Zimbabwe, the new parliament building is one of the fruits of China-Africa cooperation, aimed at strengthening friendship and solidarity between the people of Zimbabwe and China.

Chinese contractor Shanghai Construction Group Company completed the project in May this year. It took 44 months to complete the project, instead of the original 30 month-timeframe due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Turning to the legislative agenda, Mnangagwa outlined a number of bills that will be under consideration including those relating to the forthcoming elections, disaster risk management, insurance and government procurement regulation and a host of amendments to various agricultural laws to enhance food and nutrition security.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)