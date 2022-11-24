Migratory swans fly to C China's Yellow River wetland to spend winter

Swans fly over a wetland in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province, Nov. 22, 2022. A large number of migratory swans flied to the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

