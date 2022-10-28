Home>>
Blooming ottelia acuminata floats on Jianhu Lake in Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 10:38, October 28, 2022
|A fisherman fishes on Jianhu Lake in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Wangxing)
Recently, ottelia acuminata, an aquatic species endemic to China and a sign of high-quality water, has been in full bloom in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
In recent years, thanks to the county’s enhanced protection of Jianhu Lake, the ecological environment of the lake has been continuously improved. The lake is now home to about 600 mu (40 hectares) of ottelia acuminata and 268 bird species.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Global Gibbon Network established in S China's Hainan
- Old dam demolition protects marine ecology
- China to foster a new relationship where man and nature can both prosper and live in harmony
- Gold in bamboo forests: Anji county
- Protecting Erhai Lake: Xizhou in the eyes of an American
- Environmental headway set to take global lead
- Strides made in advancing Beautiful China Initiative: official
- Lucid waters, lush mountains yield ecological, economic benefits
- Ningshan County in NW China makes efforts in ecological protection and green development
- China's investment in water conservancy reaches record high
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.