Blooming ottelia acuminata floats on Jianhu Lake in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:38, October 28, 2022

A fisherman fishes on Jianhu Lake in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Zhang Wangxing)

Recently, ottelia acuminata, an aquatic species endemic to China and a sign of high-quality water, has been in full bloom in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In recent years, thanks to the county’s enhanced protection of Jianhu Lake, the ecological environment of the lake has been continuously improved. The lake is now home to about 600 mu (40 hectares) of ottelia acuminata and 268 bird species.

