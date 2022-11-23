150-year-old shipwreck salvaged in Shanghai

An ancient shipwreck, one of the largest and best-preserved wooden shipwrecks discovered underwater in China to date, was lifted out of waters in Shanghai early Monday.

A milestone in China's underwater archaeology efforts, the sunken ship was detected in 2015 during a key underwater survey. This salvage could offer a useful glimpse of shipbuilding technology during the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911).

