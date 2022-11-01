Families attend archaeological tour during Beijing Public Archaeology Season

Xinhua) 09:45, November 01, 2022

Children visit the Liulihe relic site in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022. Liulihe relic site in Fangshan District of Beijing is believed to be the capital of the Yan kingdom during the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC). As part of this year's Beijing Public Archaeology Season, a tour consisting of 20 families is organized to visit the Yan Capital Site Museum of Western Zhou Dynasty and Liulihe relic site on Sunday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Children practice archaeological excavation work near the Liulihe relic site in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

A child practices archaeological excavation work near the Liulihe relic site in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

People visit the Yan Capital Site Museum of Western Zhou Dynasty in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

Children look at a bronze wine vessel displayed at the Yan Capital Site Museum of Western Zhou Dynasty in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

Wang Jing, who leads the excavation project at Liulihe relic site, explains as the children learn the construction of the site to visitors in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

Families go into the Liulihe relic site in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

A technician showcases a detecting shovel as visitors look on at Liulihe relic site in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2022.

