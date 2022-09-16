Archaeologists unearth ancient gold "funeral mask" in China
ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have unearthed a gold "funeral mask" dating back more than 3,000 years in an ancient noble tomb in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, local authorities said.
The mask measures 18.3 cm in length and 14.5 cm in width, and weighs around 40 grams. It was discovered in a tomb which was recently unearthed at the ruins of a city from the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.), according to the Zhengzhou municipal institute of cultural heritage and archaeology.
"The size of the mask means it could basically cover the face of an adult," said Huang Fucheng from the institute.
The artifact is among several gold wares recovered from the tomb, which has yielded more than 200 burial objects, including bronze and jade wares.
A large number of gold items were unearthed at the famed Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province, but they are rarely found at cultural relic sites of the Shang Dynasty in the central plains.
Experts believe that the new findings could shed light on the burial rituals and gold culture of the dynasty.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- Archaeological discoveries enrich Grand Canal culture
- Millenniums-old construction materials found in China's Xi'an
- Over 1,100 ancient tombs discovered in China's Sichuan
- Ancient water conservancy facilities discovered in central China
- What’s next for the following 100 years of Chinese archaeology
- Exhibition featured Bronze Age civilization held in SE China
- Archaeology museum offers public closer look at history
- Keyakekuduke Watchtower Site in China's Xinjiang listed in top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2021
- Top Chinese archaeological finds of 2021 unveiled
- Evidence of pigment processing by humans 40,000 yrs ago found in north China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.