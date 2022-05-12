Home>>
Archaeology museum offers public closer look at history
(Xinhua) 09:15, May 12, 2022
A visitor takes photos of an exhibit at the Shaanxi Archaeology Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
People visit the Shaanxi Archaeology Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
People view a mobile lab in the Shaanxi Archaeology Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
