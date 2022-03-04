We Are China

40,000-year-old pigment factory discovered in China

Ecns.cn) 11:26, March 04, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2022, shows a sample of ancient ochre discovered at the archaeological site of Xiamabei in Yu County, Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

The discovery offered a vivid picture of the hunter-gatherer lifestyle 40,000 years ago in northern China.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)