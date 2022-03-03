Salvage of 160-year-old shipwreck begins in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:00, March 03, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the testing operation for salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in east China's Shanghai.

Salvage of a 160-year-old shipwreck, the largest and best-preserved wooden shipwreck discovered underwater in China to date, began Wednesday.

This sunken ship, with a large number of cultural relics, was a merchant vessel during the reign of Emperor Tongzhi (1862-1875) in the Qing Dynasty period.

Named Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck, the ship was found submerged at a depth of 5.5 meters below the seabed in the waters of Hengsha shoal in the northeast of Hengsha island in Shanghai's Chongming District. (Shanghai Municipal Administration of Cultural Heritage/Handout via Xinhua)

Undated file photo shows a cultural relic found in the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in east China's Shanghai.

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the testing operation for salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in east China's Shanghai.

Undated file photo shows some cultural relics found in the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in east China's Shanghai.

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck at Waigaoqiao port in east China's Shanghai.

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck at Waigaoqiao port in east China's Shanghai.

Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2022 shows the testing operation for salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in east China's Shanghai.

Photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows the launching ceremony of salvage of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck at Waigaoqiao port in east China's Shanghai.

Handout photo shows a sonar scan taken in 2021 of Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck .

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)