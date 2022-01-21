Trading volume of Shanghai's financial market surpasses 2,500 trln yuan

Xinhua

SHANGHAI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The trading volume of Shanghai's financial market posted a 10.4 percent growth in 2021 to exceed 2,500 trillion yuan (about 394 trillion U.S. dollars), according to the sixth session of the 15th Shanghai Municipal People's Congress that opened Thursday.

Port trade of the metropolis in east China remained to top cities in the world. In 2021, the container throughput of Shanghai port reached more than 47 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), leading the world for the 12th consecutive year.

The trading volume of stocks, bonds, funds, options, and repurchases of securities companies registered in Shanghai hit a record high of 283 trillion yuan last year on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

In 2021, Shanghai's direct financing maintained a good momentum, with 50 new listed companies, bringing the total number of listed companies to 390.

