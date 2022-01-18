Over 70 house ruins dating back to Neolithic Age unearthed in north China

Xinhua) 16:17, January 18, 2022

HOHHOT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- More than 70 semi-subterranean house ruins have been excavated in Balinyou Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said the region's institute of cultural relics and archaeology on Tuesday.

Covering around 20,000 square meters, the prehistoric "Wulantuga" site consisting of house relics can date back to the Neolithic Age. More than 40 ash pits and a tomb were also discovered at the site.

Among the house ruins, more than 10 were built around 8,000 years ago, about half of which have an upright flat bottom container buried in front of their kitchen range. The containers were found to be filled with ashes. Such a setting is quite rare to spot during ruins of the same period, indicating significant research value, according to the archaeologists.

Stone tools, boneware, pottery and other relics were also found at the site. Some chipped stone implements uncovered during the excavation are believed to suggest the prototype of stone resonators in later times.

