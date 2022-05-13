Exhibition featured Bronze Age civilization held in SE China

Xinhua) 08:16, May 13, 2022

An exhibit is displayed at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Visitors take photos of exhibits at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Visitors view an exhibit at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

