Exhibition featured Bronze Age civilization held in SE China
An exhibit is displayed at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Visitors take photos of exhibits at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
Visitors view an exhibit at an exhibition named "Share the Same River: Bronze Age Civilization in the Yangtze River Valley" at Fujian Museum in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
