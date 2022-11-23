CPEC transforms Pakistan-China relations into strong economic partnership: Pakistani minister
ISLAMABAD, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has strengthened relations between the two neighboring countries, Pakistan's Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.
Calling CPEC a vital national project of Pakistan, Iqbal said that it has transformed the relationship between the two countries into a strong economic partnership.
Chairing a meeting of top officials of the ministry and representatives from concerned ministries, Iqbal said that the next phase of the CPEC envisages the development of industrial cooperation.
He directed concerned stakeholders to expedite the implementation of CPEC projects.
The minister also asked concerned ministries to speed up work on special economic zones under the framework of the CPEC to attract the relocation of Chinese industry to Pakistan with a low cost of production.
