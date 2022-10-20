CPEC projects to bring industrial boom to Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his country is going to witness an industrial boom as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to enter the next business-to-business mode after the productive government-level phase.

"The government has been completing the CPEC projects on a priority basis within the stipulated time frame for national development and growth," the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting on CPEC and other Chinese projects in the country.

Discussing various projects under CPEC, Sharif said that the railway project of Main Line-1 (ML-1) would be a game changer for Pakistan, noting that the project would ensure connectivity with the Central Asian countries and lead to the development and prosperity of the entire region.

"ML-1 will play a cardinal role in the economic development of the country by connecting Pakistani seaports with China and the Central Asian countries," he said.

The prime minister also welcomed the investment from various Chinese companies in Pakistan's solar power projects.

