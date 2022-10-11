CPEC coal power plant to provide clean low-priced electricity to consumers: Pakistani PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday said that the Thar Coal Block-II power plant to be constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the Thar Desert of Pakistan's south Sindh province will provide low-priced electricity to consumers in the country.

Addressing the commercial operations ceremony of the Thar Coal Block-II power plant project, Sharif said that the consumers in Pakistan had to pay very high electricity bills due to the power plants running on imported fuel and gas, adding that the Thar coal power plant would be a big relief to people.

"In the future, all coal-based plants should follow the example of Thar coal, which is producing very cheap electricity and providing it at a very affordable rate to the end consumer," he added.

He said that the power plant will not only help the country save billions of dollars which it spends on importing fuel to generate electricity but also help the country get cleaner energy as the power plant is using state-of-the-art technology to minimize emissions.

Speaking at the event, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that the completed part of the Thar Block-II projects had brought positive changes to the life of local people in employment, education, and medical services.

Talking about CPEC, he said the second stage of CPEC will focus more on China's industry relocation to Pakistan, technology transfer, green and digital development, and modern agriculture cooperation, increasing Pakistan's export capacity and reducing its reliance on imports.

