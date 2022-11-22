UN chief appoints new resident coordinator for Central African Republic
File photo of Mohamed Ag Ayoya of Mali, whose appointment was announced by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday as the new resident coordinator for the Central African Republic. (Photo credit: UNICEF)
Ayoya brings over two decades of professional experience and extensive knowledge of humanitarian affairs, "with a particular focus on complex emergencies and child protection issues in field settings."
UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the appointment of Mohamed Ag Ayoya of Mali as the new resident coordinator for the Central African Republic.
The resident coordinator is the highest-ranking representative of the UN development system at the country level.
Ayoya is also appointed as the UN secretary-general's new deputy special representative for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and will serve as humanitarian coordinator for the country as well, the UN chief's press office said in a statement.
He succeeds Denise Brown of Canada who was appointed as the UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, the statement said.
Ayoya brings over two decades of professional experience and extensive knowledge of humanitarian affairs, "with a particular focus on complex emergencies and child protection issues in field settings," the statement added.
Ayoya has served as representative of UN Children's Fund in conflict settings including in Somalia, South Sudan and Afghanistan.
Photos
Related Stories
- UN chief makes final push at COP27
- UN chief welcomes renewal of Black Sea grain export deal
- Chinese delegate calls on parties to seek compromise at upcoming UN biodiversity conference
- UN Population Fund appeals for over 100 mln USD to protect women, girls in Horn of Africa
- UN urges solidarity in advancing sustainable development as population hits 8 bln
- Security Council adopts Resolution 2661, extending 2021 text on Somalia by 2 days
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.