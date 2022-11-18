UN chief welcomes renewal of Black Sea grain export deal

A team of representatives from the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) inspects on the first grain-laden ship leaving Ukraine on the northwestern entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 3, 2022. (Turkish Defense Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, stressing the deal's significance in avoiding "a global food crisis."

Russia and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to prolong the deal on the export of grain and fertilizers from Black Sea ports for 120 days.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Türkiye and the United Nations on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict.

The initial duration of the deal is 120 days and expires on Nov. 19.

In a statement, Guterres welcomed the agreement by all parties to continue the deal to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.

He noted that the United Nations is fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from Russia.

"Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis," he said.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions," said the UN chief.

