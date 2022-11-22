China celebrates World Children's Day

Xinhua) 10:50, November 22, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2022 shows buildings lit up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China celebrated World Children's Day on Sunday, with cities and county-level regions lighting up iconic monuments, sports centers and other buildings in blue and hosting events.

World Children's Day is a global day of action for children and by children, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Children visited various landmarks in Chinese cities and counties that were illuminated with blue lights, such as Beijing's Olympic Tower and Shougang Big Air, and skyscrapers along the coastal city of Qingdao. They issued upbeat messages during the livestream event hosted by the UNICEF and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

"The moment I saw the buildings light up blue, I felt excited. I hope my peers will grow up happily, and every corner of the world will be full of harmony and joy," said Liu Mingze, a sixth grader in Qingdao.

"Children and young people from different backgrounds need to have their voices heard," said Amakobe Sande, UNICEF Representative to China. "Let's listen, take action and resolve to promote a more inclusive, safe and sustainable world for every girl and boy."

Sunday also marked the opening ceremony of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. People in China organized inclusive football games, spray-painting football events, and other creative activities for children in recent days to show support for children's rights.

Wang Shuang, a female Chinese football player, was appointed UNICEF Special Advocate for Sports and Child Development during the livestream. "Together for the rights of children, we are all on the same team," said Wang.

World Children's Day commemorates the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on Nov. 20, 1989. China ratified the convention in 1992.

In recent years, China has been making efforts to foster a children-friendly social environment. The country has set various goals to ensure children enjoy more equal and accessible basic public services and more inclusive welfare by 2030, according to an outline issued by China's State Council last year.

Ahead of World Children's Day, local governments and communities across China organized related events aimed at stimulating children's curiosity on important and interesting topics.

In one such event, 11-year-old Rigzin Drolma and her peers visited a 4.4-megawatt photovoltaic (PV) power station at Maduo County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province.

"I learned how PV panels generate electricity and why PV power is green energy," said Rigzin Drolma, who was visiting a PV station for the first time.

"Children asked a lot of questions about clean energy and I felt their curiosity. I hope the younger generation will pay more attention to the environment and climate issues," said Guo Lu, the event organizer from the local electricity supplier.

In the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, the Kangjia Community organized science popularization activities for children. Under the guidance of volunteers, children learned 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunar calendar by making stickers of plants and crops.

"Knowing solar terms can help us better understand the changes in climate and temperature. The community has held many interesting activities and I have made many new friends," said nine-year-old Shao Wenyu from the community.

Kangjia Community has also provided psychological counseling and assistance to vulnerable children to improve the childcare service system.

