Buildings lit up to celebrate World Children's Day
Shougang ski jumping platform is lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
The Beijing Olympic Tower is lit up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
This aerial photo shows a concert hall being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2022 shows buildings lit up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2022 shows a ferris wheel being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Several buildings are lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A bridge is lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
