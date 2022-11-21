We Are China

Buildings lit up to celebrate World Children's Day

Xinhua) 08:19, November 21, 2022

Shougang ski jumping platform is lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

The Beijing Olympic Tower is lit up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo shows a concert hall being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2022 shows buildings lit up in blue to celebrate World Children's Day in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2022 shows a ferris wheel being lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Several buildings are lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A bridge is lit up to celebrate World Children's Day in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

